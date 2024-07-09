A man was taken to hospital following an incident in Co Laois over the weekend.

Gardaí were investigating a burglary at a commercial premises in Killeshin which happened at about 6am on Sunday morning (7th July).

No items were reported stolen however a man aged in his twenties was transferred to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí say enquires are ongoing and they’d like to hear from anybody who was in the area of the Killeshin Road between 5:45am and 6:30am on the morning in question and who might have noticed or captured something with dashcam footage.

Those with information to share can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.