Man tests positive for cocaine after being caught speeding on the M9 in Carlow
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man tests positive for cocaine after being caught speeding on the M9 in Carlow

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

A man tested positive for cocaine after he was caught driving at 176 km an hour on the m9 on Saturday.

Carlow roads policing unit were conducting speed checks on Saturday along a stretch of the motorway.

One person was detected driving at 175 km an hour while a second driver stopped had his car seized after being stopped for driving at 176km an hour.

On being stopped Gardaí discovered his learner permit license had expired and he had no insurance.

He also tested positive for cocaine.

The man tested positive for traces of cocaine after being stopped for speeding

Gardaí seized the vehicle and the man was charged to appear in court.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close