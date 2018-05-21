Man tests positive for cocaine after being caught speeding on the M9 in Carlow

A man tested positive for cocaine after he was caught driving at 176 km an hour on the m9 on Saturday.

Carlow roads policing unit were conducting speed checks on Saturday along a stretch of the motorway.

One person was detected driving at 175 km an hour while a second driver stopped had his car seized after being stopped for driving at 176km an hour.

On being stopped Gardaí discovered his learner permit license had expired and he had no insurance.

He also tested positive for cocaine.

Gardaí seized the vehicle and the man was charged to appear in court.