Man to appear before Kilkenny District Court today in connection with possession of explosives

He was charged after the Friday night discovery in the city

Avatar Edwina Grace 17/08/2020
Garda Van. Photo: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow (Facebook)

A man’s to appear in court today in connection with the possession of explosives in Kilkenny.

The male aged in his 30s was arrested following the discovery at a property on Church Lane last Friday night. (Further details on that here).

He’s since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court today.

 

