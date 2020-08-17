KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man to appear before Kilkenny District Court today in connection with possession of explosives
He was charged after the Friday night discovery in the city
A man’s to appear in court today in connection with the possession of explosives in Kilkenny.
The male aged in his 30s was arrested following the discovery at a property on Church Lane last Friday night. (Further details on that here).
He’s since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court today.