Man remains in custody in Kilkenny Garda station following discovery of explosives

Gardaí in Kilkenny continue to question a man in his thirties following the discovery of explosives at a property

on Church Lane in Kilkenny on Friday night.

He was detained after Gardai were alerted to unusual activity in the area around 7pm.

An Army bomb-disposal team was called in, and the area was sealed off pending further technical investigations.

The man remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda station under section 30 Offences Against The State Act, 1939.