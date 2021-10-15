Many across Carlow and Kilkenny taking part in 12 hour sleep-out to highlight homelessness

Many locals are set to sleep under the stars tonight.

They’ll gather at various points from 7pm this evening for a 12-hour stint outdoors as part of the Focus Ireland ‘Shine A Light Night’ for homelessness in Ireland.

925 families, including 2,193 children, are currently without a home across the country and last year alone support for the Shine a Light Night campaign helped to move 883 families out of homelessness.

Seven will be at the Hoban Hotel, among them six members of Network Ireland Kilkenny – including President Linda Codoul who’s been telling KCLR News “We’re giving up our beds so as we can show solidarity with those who are less fortunate than ourselves and it’s something very simple that we can actually do”.

She adds “People can support us by making a donation through the Shine a Light Night Focus Ireland webpage and if you look for Network Ireland Kilkenny that will come through to our own homepage and it’s also there is information about what the charity and the funds are hoped to do in the future”.

For more and to donate click here