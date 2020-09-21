Many “wet pubs” in Carlow & Kilkenny set to reopen today

The acting Chief Medical Officer has expressed concern at the increasing levels of Covid-19 in Waterford as well as Donegal and Louth.

Dr. Ronan Glynn says it’s vital people in all counties do all they can to break the chains of transmission over the next seven days.

It comes as yesterday saw the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since mid-May – 396 were confirmed, bringing the weekend total to 670.

Trinity College Dublin Immunology professor, Dr. Rachel McLoughlin, is calling on people to act saying “It’s very worrying seeing this day-on-day rise in cases, I know everybody’s very fed up of the situation but we can’t take our foot of the pedal now, we have to take this seriously and restrict our movements and keep our distance, iIf we act now I think there’s a hope we can prevent more restrictive lockdowns”.

Meanwhile, pubs outside of Dublin are preparing to reopen today for the first time in six months.

‘Wet pubs’ closed in mid-March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Those reopening must do so under strict guidelines, which includes implementing social distancing, having mandatory table service and enhanced cleaning regimes.