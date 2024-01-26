Martina Queally named as HSE’s Regional Executive Officer for Dublin and South East

The HSE has announced the appointments of Regional Executive Officers for its six new health regions.

As part of the implementation of Sláintecare, the organisation’s restructuring from the 1st of March this year.

Martina Queally will be the accountable officer for Dublin and the South East.

She has over 30 years health service leadership experience with particular expertise in strategic change management in public services and integrated service delivery. Since 2015, as Chief Officer in HSE Community Healthcare East, Martina has led the planning and delivery of all community health services in South Dublin and Wicklow, a range of national programmes, and a combined HSE and voluntary workforce of nearly 4000 staff.

Martina has led a range of change, crisis and service transformation programmes; in 2011 as Integrated Services Area Manager for Dublin South East Wicklow she amalgamated three community health services and an acute hospital network, and in 2005 she led the establishment of the Local Health Office structure in Kildare and West Wicklow. Martina trained as a Registered General Nurse before qualifying as a Midwife and Public Health Nurse and she graduated with a MSc. in Heath Services Management from Trinity College Dublin in 2002. Martina has completed further study in areas of quality and service improvement and is a qualified executive coach and mentor.

Others appointed are: Kate Killeen White, who previously served in our area (HSE Dublin & Midlands), Sara Long (HSE Dublin & North East), Tony Canavan (HSE West & North West), Dr Andy Phillips (HSE South West) and Sandra Broderick (HSE Mid West).

Speaking to HSE staff, HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said: “The move to the new regions, and a reformed and repurposed HSE Centre, represents a considerable change to our organisational structures. I am confident we have assembled a strong team of the six most senior officials in the HSE, reporting directly to me. Individually and collectively, they bring a broad range of skills and experience, placing them as the healthcare experts who will lead the next phase of health service delivery in Ireland. I look forward to working with them. Shortly we will announce the details of the new re-organised HSE Centre, designed to support these regional leaders and ensure excellence in our public services.

“I want to emphasise that structural change is not the main goal of this reform. The idea behind reorganising our structures is to ensure that people experience just one health service, providing whatever care they need at the right time and in the right place. When we talk about ‘integrated care’, this is what we mean.

“I’d like to thank HSE staff around the country for their support and hard work as we transition this year. I look forward to working with each of the new REOs, and the teams they will form over the coming months, to provide a better health service for everyone living in Ireland.”

Stephen Donnelly, TD, Minister for Health, welcomed the announcement: “I’m delighted to welcome the six new Regional Executive Officer appointees who will work with the CEO and myself to ensure that this reorganisation of our health and social care services delivers for patients. The HSE Health Regions Implementation Plan has been developed in partnership with health and social care stakeholders and aims to deliver more joined-up care to people when they need it.”