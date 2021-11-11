McGuinness alleges HSE officials lied to the Public Accounts Committee about the Grace case

John McGuinness has alleged HSE officials lied to the Public Accounts Committee about the Grace case.

Speaking under Dáil privilege the Carlow-Kilkenny TD said some within the health service should be brought before the courts for not revealing information he believes they have.

HSE officials who failed the intellectually disabled woman are criminals and should be prosecuted, according to Deputy McGuinness.

The woman was allegedly abused and allowed to remain with a foster family despite concerns about sexual abuse.