McGuinness: Still questions to be answered over CMO’s job switch

John Mc Guinness says there are still questions to be answered over Dr Tony Holohan’s move to a new job at Trinity College.

The outgoing CMO is to become a Professor in public health strategy and leadership and will be collaborating between the Department of Health, EU and the WHO.

But there’s been controversy since it emerged that he will still be paid by the Department of Health at the same rate as his old job in a secondment arrangement even though he told a private meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Health that it is not his intention to return to the role at any point in the future.

Local Fianna Fail TD Deputy McGuinness is chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Finance Public Expenditure and Reform.

He says we still don’t know how the decision was made to approve the arrangement.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says full transparency from the Department of Health on Dr Tony Holohan’s new job would have been preferable and many in government are unhappy with how it was handled.