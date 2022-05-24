Wednesday’s Medical Scientists strike at St Luke’s suspended after invitation to talks

Medical scientists will not be on strike at St Luke’s hospital on Wednesday.

The second day of industrial action this week has been suspended after an invitation to talks at the Labour Court.

About 2,000 lab workers around the country were out on picket lines on Tuesday looking for pay equality.

St Luke’s management had warned of significant disruption with elective surgeries and other procedures having had to be cancelled.

Speaking on The Way It Is as the news was breaking – Local TD John McGuinness says these key workers have been taken for granted for years and their claims should be upheld.