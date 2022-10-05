Medical system is overburdened says Dr Paula Greally of the Tyndall Clinic in Carlow

The entire medical system is severely overburdened according to one local GP.

Dr Paula Greally, of the Tyndall Clinic in Carlow, says that General Practice is under severe strain, largely due to a covid backlog.

It comes as St Lukes Hospital urges people not to present at the Emergency Department, which is experiencing overcrowding and long wait times.

Dr Greally says it’s not just the hospital that is struggling:

“It’s not just the hospital, it’s the system as a whole, even general practice, we’re under severe strain,” said Paula.

“The whole system is very much overburdened at the moment between people who are presenting very very sick with various different illnesses and then there has been a huge backlog in terms of covid which has delayed things further within the system,” she added.