Meet the team: ‘I can’t wait to get back training’

He might be a Kilkenny top scorer on the pitch, but KCLR’s Sales and Marketing Executive, Eoin Larkin prefers the old school moves on the dance floor.

1: How long have you been working at KCLR?

Fourteen months.

2: What’s the best thing about your job?

Meeting people.

3: What is the biggest challenge with your role?

Coming up with different exciting ideas for clients.

4: Tell us something about yourself that people might not know about you.

I prefer 70s and 80s music to more recent.

5: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A Kilkenny hurler.

6: What are you watching on Netflix?

Narco’s Mexico.

7: What are you most looking forward to doing when restrictions are lifted?

Getting back training with all the lads.

8: What have you learned about yourself in these last few weeks?

The importance of having a job and also staying active as much as possible.

9: Tell us about the last time you felt embarrassed.

I don’t really get embarrassed.

10: If you could have dinner with anyone in world, who would you choose?

Jennifer Lopez.

