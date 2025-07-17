A meeting with the Transport Minister about updates to a route through south Kilkenny has been hailed as positive.

There have long been calls for safety concerns to be addressed on the N25 in particular along a problematic stretch between Slieverue and Glenmore.

About 600 people turned out at a public meeting held last month and momentum’s been building since.

Aim is for a new road but interim works are needed on the current offering before that can be delivered.

Last evening, Darragh O’Brien met with organisers of that gathering as well as with a number of local councillors and TDs.

Deputy John McGuinness was among them – he told KCLR News; “The Minister understood the case, knows the road and was prepared to commit to the next stages of the development of the new road taking it to the design and procurement process, in the interim then the roadworks that are required, which are being planned by the council, will be funded and I think when it comes to the provision of the funding which has to come from TII we would make the case to him and we would have an open door is my understanding from the meeting yesterday, so it’s good news for the people of south Kilkenny and I’m delighted with the outcome”.

The N25 Safety Campaign Committee, which was also represented at the meeting yesterday, say that the Minister committing to progressing both Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the proposed road upgrade and providing a clear undertaking that funding will be allocated for immediate safety works on the existing 6.2km section of the N25 marks “A significant step forward in addressing long-standing safety concerns and improving infrastructure for all road users along this critical route.”

Committee Chair Bernie Mullally told our Brian Redmond more about that meeting on The KCLR Daily;