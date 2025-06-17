Around 600 people attended a public meeting in South Kilkenny last night to voice their frustration and concern over the lack of progress in improving road safety on the N25 between Glenmore and Waterford City.

12 lives have been lost on this stretch of road in the past 20 years with the organisers saying there have also been numerous accidents resulting in life-altering injuries.

Kilkenny County Council wants to realign the road but this will cost in excess of €100 million and would require funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, who have responsibility for the road, but the organisation was unable to send a representative to the gathering due to staffing issues.

However, local TD Peter Chap Cleere confirmed to those in attendance that TII will provide funding later this year so the upgrade works on the N25 can progress to the next stage.

Stay tuned to hear KCLR News’ David Abbott’s report from the meeting on The KCLR Daily or click back here later for the catchup.