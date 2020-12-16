Shop Carlow Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Members of Teachers’ Union of Ireland advised to vote against the new public sector pay deal

The €302 million a year deal would increase pay for state employees by 2%.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 16/12/2020
image pexels.com

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland will advise members to vote against the new public sector pay deal.

The €302 million a year deal would increase pay for state employees by 2%.

But the union’s executive says it locks in “pay discrimination” for those hired since the last agreement in 2011

Martin Marjoram, president of the TUI, says new entrants will be paid €8,500 starting off, and that’s a red-line issue for his members.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 16/12/2020