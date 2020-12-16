Members of Teachers’ Union of Ireland advised to vote against the new public sector pay deal

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland will advise members to vote against the new public sector pay deal.

The €302 million a year deal would increase pay for state employees by 2%.

But the union’s executive says it locks in “pay discrimination” for those hired since the last agreement in 2011

Martin Marjoram, president of the TUI, says new entrants will be paid €8,500 starting off, and that’s a red-line issue for his members.