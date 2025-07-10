Members of the European Parliament who are from the Carlow Kilkenny area are set to find themselves in opposing positions when today’s motion of no-confidence in Ursula von der Leyen is tabled.

The President of the European Commission is facing the move – the first of its kind in over a decade – over her failure to publicise text messages she exchanged with the boss of a vaccine company during the covid pandemic.

She’s dismissed the ballot as a ‘conspiracy theory-laden attempt to divide Europe’, and says the over 70 MEP’s behind it are ‘anti-vaxers’.

Ireland South MEP Kathleen Funchion from Kilkenny wouldn’t agree with that statement – she’s among those set to vote no confidence;

While Carlow native Cynthia Ní Mhurchú says while she’s disagreed with Ursula von der Leyen on a number of topics, she’ll be voting for her this time around;