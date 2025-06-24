European Parliament is this week hosting the ‘One Million Stars Ireland’ exhibition as it moves out of the country for the first time.

The project, born in Kilkenny in 2019, is an award-winning inclusive community arts project which raises awareness of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Stars are hand woven by people across the country, each one a visual representation of the opposition to such violence against women and girls, both those who survived and those who didn’t.

Local woman and former Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion has now brought the campaign, which in its own poignant way calls for action, to the EP where she’s invited fellow MEPs to weave their own stars.

MEP Funchion says; “I am honoured to host Amber Women’s Refuge and their ‘One Million Stars Ireland’ project here in Brussels. I’ve worked closely with Amber for many years, and the work they do for women and children in Kilkenny and beyond is invaluable. This exhibition is not only a tribute to those affected by gender-based violence but also a call for greater awareness and action across Europe. It is fantastic that Amber have brought their powerful ‘LOVE’ stars installation, a travelling symbol of the project, and it will be on display for the duration of the exhibition. I’m proud to bring this impactful initiative to the heart of Europe.”

While project lead, Siobhan McQuillan notes; “Thousands of women, men and young people living in Ireland volunteer with our project, spotlighting violence against women and girls and standing in solidarity with victim-survivors of violence and abuse. We now have the opportunity to promote the work of the project at the heart of Europe. We are extremely grateful to Kathleen Funchion MEP for this opportunity and for her commitment to raising awareness of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.”

And Lisa Morris, Manager, Amber Women’s Refuge said; “Our One Million Stars Project creates spaces where safe conversations can be started about the complex issue of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. We are currently the only project in the EU. We hope this exhibition inspires other member states to start their own projects and mobilise people in the fight to tackle gender-based violence of all forms.”

Both ladies will be joined by MEP Lina Galvez who Chairs the European Parliament Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality and Bagenalstown native Angela Doyle whose sister Lisa Doyle was a domestic violence victim, as speakers at the exhibition launch tomorrow (Wednesday, 25th June).

Stay tuned to hear more about this from Angela on The KCLR Daily 10am-1pm today (Tuesday, 24th June).