Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht has pledged to support Carlow town in its hosting of the 2026 Entente Florale.

Yesterday, we told how a local delegation was presented with the flag for next year’s gathering over the weekend in Slovenia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland was also represented at that event in Velenje by Terryglass, County Tipperary and Maynooth, County Kildare and their TidyTowns Groups where they picked up Gold Medal and Special Characteristic Awards, Maynooth also awarded the ‘President’s Prize’ for its Climate Adapted House

Minister Dara Calleary congratulated those groupings, noting; “What a fantastic achievement this is for Ireland. My department was delighted to nominate Maynooth and Terryglass to represent Ireland in this prestigious competition. Both groups are consistent high achievers in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and have now also excelled on the European stage. This is the second year both Irish entries have been awarded Gold Medals – following on from Carlow and Ballinahown’s success in the 2024 competition.

He added; “I am also delighted with Entente Florale’s confirmation that Carlow Town has been selected to host the 2026 Entente Florale Europe awards in September of 2026. My department will provide funding and work closely with Carlow County Council on this exciting endeavour. We will work together and with our TidyTowns Groups to ensure the community spirit and civic pride that Ireland is renowned for is again highlighted on the international stage. We expect to welcome delegates from all participating European countries to Carlow next year.

And the Minister also confirmed next year’s hopefuls, saying; “I am delighted to confirm that Riverstown, Co. Sligo and Blackrock, Co. Louth will represent Ireland in the 2026 competition and preparations are already underway to continue Ireland’s success.”