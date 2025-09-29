A local crew has been presented with the Entente Florale flag ahead of the hosting of the prestigious event.

The international competition was set up to recognise municipalities and villages across Europe for excellence in horticultural displays.

Judges have over the years visited a host of areas in Carlow and Kilkenny, including Inistioge and Clonegal.

And we recently revealed how a delegation visited Carlow town to announce it will be the base for the 2026 contest after its success in the the 2024 outing in Hungry.

Over the weekend Chair of the County Council, Cllr Ken Murnane, and Mayor, Cllr Paul Doogoe, were among a group to accept the banner heralding the hosting next year.