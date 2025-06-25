The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht will be in Kilkenny later today for two official engagements.

Dara Calleary will officially open Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum’s accessibility and inclusivity enhancement scheme in Inistioge and will also help to reop the Jenkinstown Wood walking trail rehabilitation scheme.

He’s expected to speak about the importance of preserving and promoting Ireland’s natural heritage during ceremonies at both venues.

