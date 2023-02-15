KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Minister Malcolm Noonan is travelling abroad as part of the largest ever programme of St Patrick’s Day Ministerial trips

Ministers and officials are set to visit 74 cities in 44 countries this year.

The Green Party's Malcolm Noonan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Local Minister Malcolm Noonan is heading abroad for St Patrick’s Day.

The local Green TD will be visiting Austria, Slovakia, Czechia & Romania to mark ‘100 years of Ireland in the world’.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will fly to Washington DC to meet the US President Joe Biden with Tánaiste Micheál Martin visiting New York and Boston.

However, there has been criticism of the trips with People Before Profit calling them junkets for Ministers.

 

 

