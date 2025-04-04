Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has voiced her strong support for a substantial expansion of the student grant program (SUSI), a move aimed at easing the financial burden on students from middle-income households.

The recent changes include an increase in the special rate grant threshold to €27,400, alongside a 15% rise in the income bands for other grants. This landmark decision is expected to benefit a significant number of students, ensuring they can pursue their educational aspirations without overwhelming financial strain.

“Increasing access to higher education is a priority for this government,” said Minister Murnane O’Connor. “By raising the grant thresholds and adjusting the income bands, we are making a clear statement that we are committed to supporting families who are navigating the costs of higher education.”

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the new policy is the adjustment in means testing criteria, allowing families to earn up to €115,000 before their eligibility for the grant is assessed—a considerable increase from previous limits. This change reflects a growing recognition of the financial realities faced by many middle-income families and aims to foster greater equity in access to education.