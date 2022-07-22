KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Minister Ossian Smyth visits Carlow to mark connection of 15,0000th home to national broadband network
It's as some pockets of Carlow and Kilkenny say they're frustrated by the speed of progress
Minister Ossian Smyth paid a visit to Carlow today to mark the 15,000th home connection to the National Broadband network.
It took place at a home in the Tinryland area.
Our Edwina Grace caught up with the Green Party representative who has responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy to find out more:
Others marking the occasion included the homeowner John Monahan, the CEO of locally based Aptus Fergal Kearney and the CEO of National Broadband Ireland Peter Hendrick:
