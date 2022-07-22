Minister Ossian Smyth visits Carlow to mark connection of 15,0000th home to national broadband network

Minister Ossian Smyth paid a visit to Carlow today to mark the 15,000th home connection to the National Broadband network.

It took place at a home in the Tinryland area.

Our Edwina Grace caught up with the Green Party representative who has responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy to find out more:

Others marking the occasion included the homeowner John Monahan, the CEO of locally based Aptus Fergal Kearney and the CEO of National Broadband Ireland Peter Hendrick:

