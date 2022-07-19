Bank Of Ireland in Urlingford need fast broadband if it’s to succeed says Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh

High-speed broadband will have to be provided at the Bank of Ireland in Urlingford if it’s to succeed at all.

That’s according to the Chairperson of Castlecomer Municipal District Mary Hilda Cavanagh speaking at their monthly meeting.

Members were given an outline of the plans for across North Kilkenny by the council’s Steve Covendale who noted there was no great news or updates to share.

Just 40MB is available at the building in Urlingford, but more is needed as it’s expected to become a remote working hub.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh says the current offering just isn’t good enough:

“That’s highly inadequate and I think that when that kind of speed is available, no one will want to work in the hub, they’ll get better broadband elsewhere”.

“But we have high hopes that through negotiation and through a lot of pressure, that we will have proper broadband there for a finish”.