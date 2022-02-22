Minister should have handled South East University announcement better according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness

Minister Simon Harris didn’t handle his visit to Waterford and his announcements about the South East Technological University very well.

That’s according to Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness, who says it wasn’t best practice to be making significant announcements without inviting representatives from IT Carlow.

The Higher Education Minister named the first Chairperson of the SETU governing body as Wexford man Professor Patrick Prendergast.

Speaking to WLR Minister Harris also declared that the new university couldn’t be headquartered anywhere but Waterford because he wouldn’t provide the funds for it.

Deputy McGuinness told Sue Nunn on The Way it is that he’s not put out by the way these surprise announcements were made but says it could have been handled better:

“It’s always best practice to involve everyone”

He says he was happy to see Kilkenny representation on the Governing body but says the Ministers strong wording in terms of only funding Headquarters in Waterford was a bit much:

“But the fact of the matter is, he has it said. I’m not going to pick holes in it”