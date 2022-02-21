The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 23rd February 2022

The Way it Is;

Phil Hogan has spoken to a French journalist about the impact that Golf Gate had on him

Lara Marlow, Paris Correspondent also weighs in Phil Hogan’s Interview.

Minister Harris visits Waterford and makes some announcements about a

University for the South East but in so doing manages to forget Carlow.

Edward Hayden talks to Minister Mary Butler about the announcement.

And Monica Hayes brings us episode 18 of Trees.