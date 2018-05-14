Minister surprised HSE boss didn’t go sooner

Junior Minister John Paul Phelan says he was surprised Tony O’Brien didn’t resign sooner.

On Thursday night last the head of the HSE stepped down over the CervicalCheck scandal after coming under a large amount of presure.

Documents were presented to the Public Accounts Committee which showed the issue of a large amount of false negative results was known about as far back as 2016.

Minister Phelan says there can be no room for cover-ups and says he would be fully behind Gardaí if it’s decided a criminal investigation into CervicalCheck is called for.

He has told KCLR News those responsible need to be held to account.