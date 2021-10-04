Missing macaw reunited with owner in Kilkenny

KCLR listeners, they never let us down!

And one local is hugely appreciative of that.

Tony’s been saving for two years to get a macaw and just yesterday (Sunday) he collected a gorgeous blue and gold one in Northern Ireland which his son named after a character in The Lion King.

However, Zazu took flight from his new home and the search was on.

The radio station for Carlow and Kilkenny was contacted and soon had calls from those who’d sighted the bird over the Newpark Shopping Centre.

Sue Nunn relayed this to Tony who came on The Way It Is after becoming reunited with his pet.

Listen back to that chat here: