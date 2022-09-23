More free days are being offered at remote working hubs in Carlow and Kilkenny

More free days at remote working hubs are being offered to locals.

Phase two of the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme was launched this week and means that registered users can avail of three free days up to the end of December.

Find a local centre here

Mary Wynne is Administrator at the Carlow Community Enterprise Centre where there are 50 more vouchers up for grabs now at their space – she explains how people can sign up; “You need to actually register on the connected hubs site first and then you can go into the Carlow Enterprise Centre and then you can book your three free days and it’ll just give somebody an opportunity as to how a hotdesk works”.

She adds many people might like to try it out as an alternative to working from home, noting “Have a little bit of structure as well that they’re actually working between 9 and 5 and I suppose some of them are finding I suppose when you are at home you do get distracted a little bit so a lot of people are saying they need to get back in, they need to book a desk and get a little structure back”.