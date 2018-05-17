More than 40 puppies stolen from a farm near Clonegal

Gardaí are looking for information after six litters of pups and their mothers were stolen from a farm outside Clonegal in Carlow.

The owner – who is a registered dog breeder – woke up on Sunday to discover they’d been taken.

In total there were 41 puppies and six bitches.

The puppies are no more than a couple of weeks old.

They’re understood to be mostly a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle, with some labradoodles as well.

Gardaí say they were stolen from a very rural area so they haven’t yet been able to find any witnesses.

However, they’re appealing for anyone who is offered a puppy for sale locally to get in touch with them if they think there’s any chance it could be one of those stolen.

You can contact Tullow Gardaí on 059 9151117 or any Garda station.