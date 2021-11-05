Most parts of Kilkenny & Carlow now above average covid rate

Most of our local electoral areas are now above the national average when it comes to covid cases.

Latest figures show that Waterford has some of the worst covid hotspots in the country with the south city area the hardest hit at 1482 cases per 100 thousand people.

The statistics which relate to the past fortnight up to midnight on Monday show Carlow Town has the highest incidence rate in Carlow at 980 per 100 thousand followed by Tullow on 884 and Muine Bheag on 799.

Piltown on 885 is the highest in Kilkenny with the city area next on 787.

Castlecomer on 572 and Callan-Thomastown on 520 are the only local areas below the national average of 695.