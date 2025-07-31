A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in County Waterford.

The man aged in his twenties was killed in the single vehicle incident on the R675 at Ballinahilla shortly before midnight last night (Wednesday, 30th July).

His body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem exam will take place.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical exam.

GardaÃí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular those who might have any form of footage.

