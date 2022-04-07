Motorcyclist injured in Kilkenny road crash at Danesfort

A motorcyclist has been injured in a road crash outside Kilkenny city.

The crash between the motorbike and a car happened near Danesfort Cross this afternoon.

Emergency services are on the scene and Gardai have confirmed that one man has been hurt but say his injuries are not life threatening.

The road is not closed but there is traffic management in place so delays are expected and you should avoid the area if possible.

Gardai are asking motorists to slow down and take extra care.