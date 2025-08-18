A motorist who refused to stop for Gardaí in Kilkenny has been apprehended.

The local Roads Policing Unit was carrying out a routine traffic stop on the Ring Road yesterday (Sunday) when a grey Mondeo ‘had different ideas’ according to a social media posting.

The vehicle was following, allegedly refusing to stop on a number of occasions, until the driver took a wrong turn and ended up in farmland on the outskirts of the city.

The suspect was located, arrested and charged with five counts of dangerous driving, had no driving licence or insurance.