Motorists on M9 through South Kilkenny asked to take care with cyclist on the route

Motorists heading out on the M9 through South Kilkenny are asked to take extra care.

It’s as a cyclist’s been seen pedalling along the motorway just before midday today (Thursday, 4th August) – bikes are not supposed to be used on such routes (see Cycling Ireland’s advice here).

They were spotted heading northbound near the approach to Junction 11 (Mullinavat).

Emergency services have been notified.