Mullinavat in South Kilkenny the first local spot to welcome judges of the Pride of Place competition

Mullinavat will be on show today for the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’.

Judges for this years Pride of Place competition will be visiting the South Kilkenny spot this afternoon.

it’s one of three local projects that have been nominated to represent the county in this year’s National Pride of Place competition which is Ireland’s largest community awards event.

Chair of Mullinavat Matters Sarah Dermody’s been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace that the village is ready:

Two other local areas will meet with the judges tomorrow, Thursday (25th August).

Thomastown and Graignamanagh are both adding finishing touches to their areas ahead of that.