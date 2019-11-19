New bus won’t be arriving in Kilkenny until February 2020

The new town bus service for Kilkenny has been further delayed.

The National Transport Authority says the main reason for the delay in rolling out the service is outside of its control.

It had been hoped the routes would be in place for the Christmas period but that certainly won’t be happening now.

Some of the buses required to operate the brand new service are significantly overdue from the supplier despite efforts to secure the vehicles for a December launch.

Now it seems it will be February 2020 before the buses are on the road.