Kilkenny County Council has adopted new bye-laws for 14 cemeteries it owns across the city and county.

Key changes to replace previous regulations include limiting the number of plots that can be purchased at once to four single or two double plots and introducing measures to prevent vacant spaces.

A number of councillors also raised concerns about antisocial behaviour, drug dealing, and vandalism, particularly at St Kieran’s Cemetery.

The new bye-laws will be published in a month’s and are enforceable immediately after publication.

Cllr Eugene McGuiness Chairs the committee which had direct responsibility for these new laws spoke to KCLR News’ Anna Lynch following last evening’s meeting;