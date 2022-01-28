New Castlecomer Pedestrian Bridge to officially open today

Castlecomer’s new pedestrian bridge will be officially opened later today.

The two-span steel structure, which cost about €1million, was put in place last November.

It crosses the river Dinin in the town, improving the link with the Castlecomer Discovery Park and the safety of pedestrians.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Councillor Fidelis Doherty, says it’s great for the town:

“It’ll make the whole town of Castlecomer safer”

And she said thankfully the project didn’t suffer much as a result of the pandemic:

“For that funding to be there to make it happen and given the circumstances of Covid and all the rest, it was done within a good time-frame”

The bridge will be declared officially open at around midday today (Friday).