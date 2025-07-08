The Construction Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (CSPAC) has today (8 July 2025) published its 2025–2027 Action Plan, aimed at enhancing safety standards across Ireland’s construction sector.

The three-year plan outlines key goals and initiatives designed to tackle the most pressing occupational safety and health risks in the industry. It builds on the success of previous efforts, which saw a 42% reduction in construction fatalities compared to the prior three-year period.

The Action Plan places a renewed focus on addressing life-altering injuries, particularly among new entrants, returning workers, and self-employed contractors, as the sector continues to expand.

Frank Kelly, Co-Chairperson of the CSPAC, said the strength of the new plan lies in its collaborative and proactive approach:

“By learning from each other, we can standardise what works, innovate where needed, and ultimately protect the lives and livelihoods of thousands of construction workers across Ireland.”

He emphasised the importance of preparing for future growth in the industry by focusing on those most at risk.

Mark Cullen, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), echoed the urgency:

“While there have been significant improvements in recent years, 48 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in the sector in the five-year period to the end of 2024. This plan represents our collective resolve to continue driving down fatalities and injuries through practical, data-driven, and inclusive initiatives.”

The CSPAC is an advisory body to the HSA Board and brings together key industry stakeholders, including employers, trade unions, professional bodies, and government representatives, all committed to improving occupational safety in construction.