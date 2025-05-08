Kilkenny have appointed Louise Brennan as the new Dog Warden in the county, a move aimed at promoting responsible dog ownership and enhancing community safety. Brennan will lead efforts to engage with the public on animal welfare issues, ensuring pet owners are supported and held accountable in caring for their animals.

In a further boost to animal welfare, major refurbishment works have been completed at the Paulstown Dog Shelter. The upgrades include the construction of two large pens, three external dog shelters, a new outdoor visitor pen with seating, extra fencing to divide pens, and the addition of footpaths and walking areas. The improvements aim to create a more comfortable and welcoming environment for both dogs and potential adopters.

Alongside these developments, Kilkenny has launched the Green Dog Walker campaign. The initiative encourages dog owners to clean up after their pets and promotes responsible pet ownership in a non-confrontational, community-driven way. Free high-vis vests, dog waste bags, and lead attachments are being distributed to participants, with strong backing from Tidy Towns groups and local veterinary practices.

Chair of the Strategic Policy Committee on Environment, Cllr. Eugene McGuinness, welcomed the recent progress but called on national lawmakers to take further action. Speaking to KCLR News, he urged the Dáil to fast-track legislation tackling dog fouling, citing the need for stronger legal supports to maintain clean and safe public spaces.