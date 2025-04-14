A new initiative aimed at boosting local businesses has launched in Ferrybank, offering residents exclusive deals and discounts.

The project, ‘Ferrybank Savings for You’, is a free email service that shares weekly promotions from local shops and service providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since launching yesterday, over 190 people have already signed up.

Chair of the Development Committee, John Hayes, said the idea stemmed from years of community engagement and a desire to support the 170 businesses in the area.

“It’s a win-win—residents get great value, and local businesses benefit from increased footfall,” he said.

Locals can sign up at ferrybanksavings.com or via the Ferrybank Community Newsletter on Facebook.