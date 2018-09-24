New Garda Commissioner to be invited to Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee

An official invitation will now be sent to the new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to attend a Joint Policing Committee meeting in Kilkenny.

The committee, which is made up of councillors, Gardaí and members of the public will gather in Urlingford this evening.

They meet every few months to raise issues relating to crime locally and to hear what efforts are being made to prevent it.

Speaking to KCLR News, Chairperson Fidelis Doherty says they hope the Commissioner will accept their invite.