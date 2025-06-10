This summer, a new hop-on, hop-off tour bus called the Linguan Valley Loop will offer a free-of-charge travel service across Kilkenny, Waterford, and Tipperary, opening up access to some of the South East’s most beautiful and historic locations.

Operating seven days a week, the Linguan Valley Loop provides a flexible and convenient way for locals and tourists alike to explore ancient sites, picturesque villages, and scenic walking trails scattered throughout the three counties. Passengers can hop on and off at various stops, making it easy to tailor their journeys and discover hidden gems at their own pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declan Rice, CEO of Kilkenny Leader Partnership, highlights the potential of this service to showcase a largely undiscovered area. “This region has a wealth of cultural heritage and natural beauty that many people haven’t yet experienced,” he explains.

“The Linguan Valley Loop is designed to make these treasures more accessible, encouraging sustainable tourism and supporting local communities.”

Whether visitors want to immerse themselves in history, enjoy leisurely walks, or simply soak up the charm of small-town life, the Linguan Valley Loop promises a unique and affordable way to explore the heart of Ireland’s South East.

The service is expected to run throughout the summer months, providing a valuable boost to the local tourism economy while promoting outdoor activity and cultural engagement.

For more details on routes, schedules, and stops, travelers can check local tourism websites or contact the Kilkenny Leader Partnership.