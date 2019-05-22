New Housing Scheme Announced by Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny county council have widened the reach for tenants looking to buy their own homes.

The Incremental Purchase Scheme provides for the sale by local authorities of newly built homes to eligible applicants. The new three and four bed houses will be at discounts of 40-60% from the cost of providing the unit.The scheme applies to new builds only.

Up to now council tenants in general could purchase the house they are residing in, provided there are certain conditions met but some council tenants do not have this option available to them.

Senior Executive Officer of the Housing Department, Martin Mulally, states this initiative caters for more; It is said to be another option for people looking to source their own home.

Kilkenny County Council hope to build 300 new social housing units by the end of 2021.

The council have recorded a 22% reduction in the spend on emergency accommodation. Rooms in B&Bs around and hotels around Kilkenny are relied on by local authorities aiding those in need. Martin Mulally says the council has been fortunate in providing solutions for a number of those impacted, with costs down at the end of 2018 by one fifth.