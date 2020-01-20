New Kilkenny city bus service to be officially launched today

After a month on the road, the new Kilkenny City Bus Service will officially be launched today.

The two routes took to the road in the run up to Christmas despite fears it would be delayed.

Today’s official launch will take place on the Parade in the city with representatives from the National Transport Authority and City Direct, as well as some well-known sporting faces.

Director of Services in Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler says “It’s got a very positive reaction from everybody”

He also praised the NTA for pulling out all the stops to ensure it got up and running before Christmas which he says “wasn’t without its difficulties because the traffic obviously is a little bit worse in the lead up to Christmas time”

But he says all in all it’s been working very well and “the usage is definitely increasing”.