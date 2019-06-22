A new business has opened its doors in Kilkenny City and the owners say they’ve already been run off their feet with customers.

Arán has opened on Barrack Street in the city and is owned by Polish native Bart (Pawlukojc) and his wife, Nicole.

It’s one of a couple of businesses that have opened in the city – Wishbone restaurant has opened on Kieran Street.

Yesterday was the first day open for Arán though and they completely sold out of all their breakfasts.

“We are simply overwhelmed with the number of people who came out to support our soft opening today”, they said via Instagram.

“We are absolutely speechless. Sold out by lunch. Incredible. We tried to push and give you more but unfortunately we are completely sold out for the day. We are open for coffee till 3:30pm today and we will be closing shop as we ran out of pretty much everything edible.”

“We hope everyone had a great time at @arankilkenny and we hope to see you all tomorrow! We’ll definitely be doing some fine-tuning to our system so please bear with us while we’re new. Again, THANK YOU KILKENNY.”

Speaking to KCLR, Bart says they’re sourcing as many ingredients as possible locally.