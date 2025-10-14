Erin’s Own clubman Gordon Byrne has been confirmed as the new Kilkenny minor hurling manager, succeeding Niall Bergin in the role.

Byrne will be supported by an experienced backroom team, with Liam Lacey, Robert Jackman, Billy Quinn, and Brian Doheny joining him as coaches. JJ Grace will take charge of strength and conditioning, while Ronan Tierney will oversee logistics for the panel.

Meanwhile, Eoin Hennessy of Dicksboro has been ratified as Kilkenny minor football manager.

Hennessy’s management team will include Pat Nolan, Davey Lyons, Brendan O’Sullivan, and former Kildare player Kevin O’Callaghan, as Kilkenny look to build on recent progress at underage level across both codes.