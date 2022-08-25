New Kilkenny secondary school Coláiste Abhainn Rí in Callan will welcome its first students today

Coláiste Abhainn Rí is welcoming its first students through the doors today.

Wednesday (31st August) is the start date for the entire student body to attend the new school in Callan which formed from the amalgamation of St Brigid’s College and Coláiste Éamann Rís.

But the teachers have been in since yesterday (Wednesday, 24th August) and first years have been invited in today and tomorrow to acclimatise before the rest arrive in stages early next week.

Speaking on The Way It Is yesterday evening new Principal Anthony Leahy says they’re trying to do everything gradually.

Hear his conversation in full with Brian Redmond here: