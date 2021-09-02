New multi-billion euro housing plan due to be announced by Government

The Government is due to announce a new multi-billion euro housing plan later today.

The ‘Housing for All’ programme will replace ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ which was launched back in 2016.

It’s reported the new strategy will see local authorities given greater ability to purchase land for social and affordable housing.

Dr Lorcan Sirr, Senior Lecturer in Housing at TU Dublin, hopes the new plan will rely less on the private market to deliver housing:

While James Benson, Director of the Irish Homebuilders’ Association, says new supports for house hunters would help increase supply in the market.

